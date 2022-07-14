Advertise
Body found in downtown Dothan, murder suspected

Police received a report about 6:40 a.m. Thursday of a man covered with blood in a clearing near the Morgan and Westmead Streets intersection.
Police received a report about 6:40 a.m. Thursday of a man covered with blood in a clearing near the intersection of Morgan and Westmead Streets.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned to the scene.

Police received a report about 6:40 a.m. Thursday of a man covered with blood in a clearing near the intersection of Morgan and Westmead Streets.

Foul play is suspected.

This is a developing situation and will be updated.

