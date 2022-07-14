Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Crash on I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway causes delays

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the wreck happened just before exit 11. The...
The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the wreck happened just before exit 11. The left lane and shoulder are currently blocked off.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound is causing delays Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation

ALDOT reports the wreck happened just before exit 11 to Chantilly Parkway.

According to Montgomery police, the interstate is partially blocked off.

Drivers are advised to use caution when driving through the area.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From the left, Jervontae Barnes and Demetrius Johnson are both charged with capital murder.
2 charged in Montgomery fatal shooting
Montgomery police are searching for Christopher Williams.
Montgomery police searching for missing man
This is the third man Bonnie Libhart formed a virtual relationship with over the last eight...
Widow lost $430,000 due to a romance scam
Investigating recent deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Seven dead inside Donaldson Correctional facility in last 12 days
Henry Ruggs appears in a Clark County Court on July 12, 2022.
Judge: Blood alcohol tests allowed as evidence in ex-Raider Ruggs’ DUI case

Latest News

4-year-old suffers partial vision loss after fireworks injury
Mom: 4-year-old girl’s vision loss likely permanent following fireworks injury
988: Someone to respond
988: Someone to respond
Who will respond when you call 988?
Who will respond when you call 988?
622 Alabamians are in the hospital with COVID-19, per Dr. Don Williamson.
Alabama Hospital Association leader weighs in on latest COVID-19 trend