Crash on I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway causes delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound is causing delays Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation

ALDOT reports the wreck happened just before exit 11 to Chantilly Parkway.

According to Montgomery police, the interstate is partially blocked off.

Drivers are advised to use caution when driving through the area.

