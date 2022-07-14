Advertise
Macon County sheriff: Mother witnesses daughter’s fatal shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said a mother witnessed her daughter being killed late Wednesday.

Brunson said the fatal shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Washington Avenue area of Tuskegee, and there were other people in the home, including the victim’s mother. He said they know who the shooter is and are searching for him.

The sheriff identified the victim as 46-year-old Jamisha Collins. He expressed his sympathies to her family.

“We got to bring justice for this family. My heart goes out to them because the other family members were at the house. They saw what went o, they saw this happen,” Brunson said. “I definitely got to say some prayers for them and let them know that we’re going to do everything we can to bring this person to justice.”

The sheriff also had a direct message to the shooter: Turn yourself in.

