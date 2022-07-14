Advertise
Man killed in Thursday morning Montgomery shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting Thursday morning.

Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams said police and fire medics responded to the 4100 block of Strathmore Drive before 9:15 a.m. regarding a person being shot.

Williams said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.

