Montgomery mayor, residents react to increasing inflation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation surged in June. The consumer price index released Wednesday shows inflation is now up to 9.1% over the last year.

From groceries to rent, the price of just about everything continues to rise.

“It’s too high,” said Christina Allen.

“Some people can’t afford it,” said Ebony Milliner.

For the 12 months ending in June, the government’s consumer price index rocketed 9.1%, the fastest year-over-year jump since 1981. And people are doing what they can to adjust.

“Just being careful, picking what you need and not picking up unnecessary things,” said June Taylor.

“Most certainly you have to have a budget because the plan that fails is a fail of the plan,” said Allen.

While many employees have received raises, it hasn’t been enough to cover the soaring costs of goods.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says the city still plans to give employees merit raises this year and hopes it will help ease the burden.

“And we want to make sure that we take care of those retirees with the city as well,” said Reed.

The city can do that because Reed says Montgomery’s finances are in solid shape. He’s hoping everyday Americans will also receive more help from the federal level.

“We’re hoping that the federal government will take the necessary steps to try to mitigate the increase in cost of goods and things that impact people every day,” he said.

There is one bright spot. The recent inflation report doesn’t take into account the last few weeks, which has brought relief at the pump. The average price of gas in Alabama dropped 40 cents in the last month.

