MPD reports decline in gun violence compared to last year

By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of deaths attributed to gun violence in Montgomery is on the decline, according to the police department.

So far in 2022, the Montgomery Police Department reports that 150 people have been shot. That’s 43 fewer victims compared to this same time last year. Thirty-five people have been shot and killed so far this year, which is five fewer deaths compared to this same time last year.

Police Chief Darryl Albert was sworn into office nearly four months ago and has hit the ground running. Albert said he is proud of the progress MPD is making, but is still not happy with the current statistics.

“There’s a lot more work to be done,” Albert said.

Of the 35 homicides this year, 25 arrests have been made, and Albert said they have solid leads in the remaining 10 investigations.

“What I see our detectives doing nowadays is they don’t take a small lead and set it aside for another day. If they have a small lead, they are going to run it out into the far ends,” Albert said. “If it means working throughout the night then that’s what they’ll do.”

It’s that level of commitment, along with the city’s strong partnerships, that have made a difference.

“We have great partnerships not only with the community, which is very very important, but also with our local, state and federal partners,” Albert said.

Albert said the motive behind most shootings in Montgomery is lack of conflict resolution. A high number of stolen weapons being used on the streets is also adding to the problem.

“We must do better as a community on securing firearms and not making them easily accessible for those thieves who break into cars and use those weapons to commit crimes in our city,” Albert said.

Albert said it’s going to take everyone to keep the city’s crime trend in the right direction.

“We have a commitment to the community to make the community much better and much safer, and I’ve demonstrated that thus far, but we have a lot more work to do,” Albert said.

Albert added that he is working on a plan to address changes internally at the department to better distribute workload, increase efficiency and deploy officers to crime scenes faster.

