Scattered storms to round out the week

Less of a chance of wet weather this weekend
Rain chances tail off heading into the weekend
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More wet weather for the southern half of Alabama as the week comes to a close. Both today and tomorrow will bring a healthy dose of showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and storms are likely today.
Scattered showers and storms are likely today.(WSFA 12 News)

Even with the high-end rain chances today (70%) and tomorrow (60%) there is no guarantee that every community is impacted. It’s unlikely to rain all day, but some could certainly get rain for a few hours each day.

The severe threat is just above zero, and we’d expect no more than some strong gusty winds, very heavy rainfall and lots of lightning.

Rain coverage comes down heading into the weekend.
Rain coverage comes down heading into the weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be in the 80s today and near 90 tomorrow thanks to the enhanced rain chances and associated cloud cover across the area.

Fortunately the weekend’s forecast continues to improve...

Isolated (20-30%) chances of showers and thunderstorms is all we’ve got in the forecast all weekend long. Otherwise the sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 90s.

Temperatures should be in the 90s starting this weekend.
Temperatures should be in the 90s starting this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

A return to the isolated and even scattered rain is likely heading into next week. Even those rain chances don’t look nearly as high as what we’re going to see over the next 48 hours.

Next week will be more “typical” for summertime in terms of how much daily rain develops. High temps continue in the 90s each afternoon.

