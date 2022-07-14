Spend summer days at your local farmer’s market

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is here! If you’re looking for a way to support and shop local, then what better way than to head to your city’s farmers’ market.

If you’re in Montgomery, head to the Shoppes at EastChase on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. You can enjoy the great selection of fruits, veggies, homemade jellies, boiled peanuts and more.

If you’re in Prattville, the farmers market is in the grove across from Pratt Park. There you can get fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with local honey, homemade baked goods, plants and so much more! It starts at 7 a.m.

We haven’t forgotten about you Auburn; City Market begins at 8 a.m. You can enjoy over 30 vendors with a variety of items. There will also be a bounce house for kids and live music by The Rangers.

It’s always a good time to support and shop local!

