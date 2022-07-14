Suspect identified who allegedly ran over Greenville officer’s wife

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents filed Wednesday are shedding new light on the death of a Greenville police lieutenant’s wife.

The suspect’s name was not previously disclosed. The warrant filed confirmed her to be Latonya Monea Owens, 41, of Greenville. She is charged with murder.

Greenville police previously said an argument at a gathering on July 9 outside the city led to the suspect running over a woman with her vehicle. Court filings identified the victim as Christiana Mosley, who died after the car struck her. The warrant alleges Owens ran over her deliberately with the intention of killing her.

Owens’ bail has not been set.

