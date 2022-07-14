What will be the World Games’ economic impact

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds have already been crowned World Champions since July 7, but could Birmingham be the biggest winner of all? World Games and tourism leaders now looking at the international competition’s economic impact.

According to World Games leaders, interest in the games has soared since opening ceremonies, with the latest numbers indicating a huge spike in ticket revenue over the last week.

“Since Opening Ceremony, we have been averaging over 170,000 dollars worth of ticket sales,” said World Games Chairman Jonathan Porter.

That is on top of the thousands of tickets the team sold leading up to the Opening Ceremony. However ticket sales are not the only place money is being spent.

“We have had a lot of downtown hotels that are full but that has pushed compression outside the city of Birmingham. So we continue to see that but what we are going to have to take a deep dive after the event and really find out what those room nights look like, and what our economic impact was,” said Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Center Vice President of Sports Sales & Marketing Bureau David Galbaugh.

Prior to the beginning of the games, some officials were predicting a $256 million dollar economic impact in Alabama. Still tourism leaders stress the economic impact goes far past the bottom line.

“We already have the 2025 World Police and Fire games coming in because of this. I would say without the World Games and without being awarded the games, we wouldn’t have an opportunity or entrée in to that event. We are also working on other international multi-sport events so this is big for us,” said Galbaugh.

World Games CEO Nick Sellers believes the international competition has brought Birmingham closer together than ever, and primed the city for greater success in the years ahead.

“It is going to change our city forever, and for the better, and for that I am most grateful,” said Sellers.

World Games leaders say merchandise sales could be a good sign for the economic impact headed to the state. Over fifty thousand dollars in merchandise sales are being credited to the Hoover Met alone.

