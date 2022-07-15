Advertise
2nd arrest made in July 4 Montgomery murder

(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged another suspect in a deadly shooting from July 4.

Cortez McDade Jr., 19, of Montgomery, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. His mug shot and bail amount were not immediately available.

The first suspect, 19-year-old Demarcus Knox, was arrested July 8. he is also charged with murder.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Harris Street. Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Alfredo Panteleon-Rosales.

No other information was released.

