4 in custody, charged with Capital Murder for Dothan shooting

Two individuals were arrested in Panama City in addition to two earlier arrests by Dothan Police
(Scene Photo)
(Scene Photo)(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Four people are now behind bars in connection with Thursday’s murder in downtown Dothan.

Dothan Police Chief William Benny held a brief press conference on Friday, quickly detailing arrests made in the case, including an additional two arrests made in Florida.

Along with the two men, 18-year-olds Dialan Beard and Rodgrick Holmes of Dothan, apprehended by Dothan Police as announced early Friday, 18-year-old Davaciera Booth of Panama City and a 17-year-old juvenile also of Panama City were arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Dialan Zhontavis Beard – Capital Murder
Dialan Zhontavis Beard – Capital Murder(Dothan Police Department)

All four individuals are being charged with Capital Murder for the death of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson.

Rodgrick Jermaine Holmes – Capital Murder
Rodgrick Jermaine Holmes – Capital Murder(Dothan Police Department)

Beard and Holmes are being held in Houston County jail on no bond, while Booth and the juvenile are booked in Florida and awaiting extradition back to Dothan.

Davaciera Booth - Fugitive from Justice
Davaciera Booth - Fugitive from Justice(Bay County Sheriff's Office)

Benny went on to say the motive was robbery. In a further press release, police said the four individuals “conspired together to rob Johnson of money he was believed to be in possession of and it ultimately cost him his life.”

In addition to thanking community members and his team of investigators & dispatchers, Benny also expressed his appreciation to Sheriff Tommy Ford and the Bay County Sheriff’s Department for their contributions in the investigation.

