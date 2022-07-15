Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before students head back to class, parents have to tackle those school supply lists. Add in new clothes, and the price tag easily can climb into the hundreds of dollars. But this weekend is a chance to cut back on the costs.

“You’re going to get some great deals this weekend,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association.

The state is removing its sales tax on back to school supplies. Dennis says some cities and counties are joining in, bringing the total savings to 10% in some areas.

Here’s what’s tax free this weekend:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per article

School supplies valued at $50 or less per item

Books that cost $30 or less per book

Tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less

“But the retailers are going to be offering you deals as well. So I’ve seen local, small retailers advertising 50 to 75% off of clothing this weekend,” said Dennis.

That includes the Name Dropper and Storkland in Montgomery.

“Our spring and summer clothes are 50% off,” said owner Brian Schroll.

Schroll says they are preparing for the crowds and hope people will remember to shop local.

“Local money goes back into the community when you spend it here,” said Schroll.

And to make the most of your money, plan ahead.

“Good idea to do is to research before you go out and look for the best deals and also look at what their hours are,” said Dennis.

The Alabama Retail Association has a handy reference guide with more details. You can find it on their website, print it out and bring it you as you shop this weekend.

