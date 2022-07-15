Arrest made in Thursday Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to Thursday’s deadly shooting.

John Henfield Jr., 23, of Montgomery, is charged with murder. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, although his mug shot and bail information are not available yet.

Police say Henfield is suspected in the shooting death of 23-year-old Quinterrius Dean. Dean was found in the 4100 block of Strathmore Drive.

No motive nor other information was released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

