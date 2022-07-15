Advertise
Brantley kettle corn business is poppin’

After decades of raising chickens the Dewrell in Brantley is poppin' up something new. They...
After decades of raising chickens the Dewrell in Brantley is poppin' up something new. They started Dixieland Kettle Corn LLC and the business is already booming.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRANTLEY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dewrell family has been in the chicken business for decades. A few years ago they decided to add something new to the mix.

“We’ve been in the poultry business since 1980,” said Don Dewrell, owner of Dixieland Kettle Corn LLC.

They’ve done well on their Brantley farm. Don Dewrell is always on the move.

“He’s all the time looking for something to do, to make some extra money, so he’s not just sitting around,” said Terri Dewrell, owner of Dixieland Kettle Corn LLC. “So we came up with Dixieland Kettle Corn.”

Don Dewrell spent a few years doing research, invested in all the equipment, and now it’s poppin’.

“We have about 35 flavors,” said Don Dewrell.

It’s quite the process.

“It takes about three minutes to pop up. We’ll be popping eight cups at a time. Then we sift it,” said Don Dewrell.

“My role is to support him,” said Terri Dewrell. “I say ‘come one we are going to do this.’ I do most of the savory flavors, the things in the tumbler like all these. He does candy things.”

They make a great team. Whether it’s mixing up some blue raspberry, or melting up fresh cheese for some white cheddar, they have a flavor for everyone.

“Our number one flavor is Movie Theater, Sweet and Salty, and a lot of the kids love Pizza,” said Don Dewrell. “For my beer drinkers, we have to have some spice so we have Buffalo Breath and Cajun.”

From tending to the birds in the chicken house, to popping up all kinds of kettle corn, they’re never bored.

“It’s hectic because looking after chicken houses and then fitting this in the schedule and finding places to go,” said Terri Dewrell

When the weekend hits they usually load up the trailer, find and event and hope to spread a little Dixieland, and maybe make some friends along the way.

“I get to meet people and get out,” said Terri Dewrell. “Chickens don’t talk much, but people do.”

Nothing goes to waste. All the scraps go to the animals at the Safari Park in Hope Hull. You can check out their Facebook page or call them up at 334-406-4988 to place an order. You may also see them at farmer’s markets in Luverne, Enterprise and all over our viewing area.

