Drier and slightly hotter weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More wet weather for the southern half of Alabama as the week comes to a close. Today will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, but not as much as what was seen yesterday.

Partly cloudy, hot and humid conditions this weekend with low chances for rain. (WSFA 12 News)

About half of us won’t see a drop, and it’s unlikely to rain for more than perhaps an hour or so at a time.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s in most neighborhoods, though rain may keep some around 90 degrees.

Fortunately the weekend’s forecast continues to look pretty good and dry. Isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms is all we’ve got in the forecast all weekend long. Those rain chances are around 20% to 30% at best.

Rain chances go down this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Otherwise the sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 90s. Factoring in the humidity, it will feel like it’s in the middle and upper 90s.

Isolated to scattered daily rain remains in the forecast heading into next week. Those chances will be more “typical” for summertime in terms of how much daily rain develops. In other words, it won’t be nearly as wet as what we’ve seen of late.

Highs will generally be in the lower and middle 90s next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Models have come into better agreement regarding high temps next week. It looks like mid-90s for many assuming you don’t see rain or storms. Some heat indices around 100 or just above are probable.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.