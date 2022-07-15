Advertise
Man accused of killing woman in front of her mother identified

Macon County authorities say Adrian Collins shot and killed Jamisha Collin.
Macon County authorities say Adrian Collins shot and killed Jamisha Collin.(Source: Macon County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man wanted in this week’s deadly shooting.

Sheriff Andre Brunson said 44-year-old Adrian Collins is the man who shot and killed 46-year-old Jamisha Collins late Wednesday. Brunson said other family members were in the home during the killing, including Collins’ mother, who witnessed it.

The sheriff said Collins is wanted for capital murder. He is imploring Collins to turn himself in. Anyone who sees him is asked to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Collins is described as being 6 feet tall and around 200 pounds with brown eyes.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

