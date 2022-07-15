Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Retail sales up 1% in June as shoppers show resilience

Inflation has surged by 9.1%, according to new data released Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending in June from May despite surging prices in gas and food.

U.S. retail sales rose 1% last month, from a revised decline of 0.1 % in May, the Commerce Department said Friday.

Sales at furniture stores rose 1.4%, while consumer electronics stores rose 0.4%. Department stores took a hit, posting 2.6% decline. Online sales showed resurgence, posting a 2.2% increase. Business at restaurants was up 1%.

The report comes as U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Victim identified after Thursday morning Montgomery homicide
Macon County sheriff: Mother witnesses daughter’s fatal shooting
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
A recent string of lightning-related deaths has pushed the total to six in the U.S. for the...
Alabama records its first lightning fatality of 2022
Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit

Latest News

President Joe Biden in Israel questioned on human rights and Iran Deal.
Biden to meet Saudi king, prince MBS after human rights rift
FILE PHOTO - Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from...
Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia
President Joe Biden participates a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, not...
In West Bank, Biden embraces ‘two states for two peoples’
WSFA 12 News says goodbye to news director Scott Duff after 16 years
WSFA 12 News says goodbye to news director Scott Duff after 16 years