Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation

The duo is charged with killing 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson who died from at least one gunshot wound, Hall said Thursday.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police have apprehended two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man found along a Dothan street on Thursday. Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Ronald Hall confirmed the arrests to News 4.

The duo is charged with killing 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, who died from at least one gunshot wound, Hall said Thursday.

Jail records identify those suspects as 18-year-olds Dialan Beard and Rodgrick Holmes, charged with Capital Murder, a crime punishable by death. No cities of residence are listed.

Johnson’s body was discovered at the intersection of Westmead and Morgan Streets near downtown Dothan. Police say he had been dead several hours.

Robbery is the apparent motive.

Sources say evidence found at the scene, including a handgun, suggested a shootout with multiple weapons.

Hall declined to immediately speculate about circumstances of the arrests, but promised a formal statement, which includes the suspects’ identities, later Friday.

