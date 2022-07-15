UAB has treated hundreds of patients at The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting a closer look at The World Games and how UAB is responding to a rise in the number of injuries.

UAB has treated hundreds of patients - 401 people as of this past Tuesday.

Many of the patients were spectators and visitors.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger said 312 visitors were treated at medical tents located throughout World Games venues and at City Walk, while 89 athletes were seen at the field of play.

She said most of the injuries were minor, like cuts, bumps, and bruises, but several others were treated for heat-related issues.

Dr. Nafziger said having on-site medical teams has reduced the stress on area emergency departments, though some patients were sent to the hospital.

Nearly 1,000 health care professionals across the region have volunteered to work at the tents.

“It’s been absolutely a Herculean effort, a heavy lift for us to make this happen. And we’re just so proud that everyone has come together to make it happen. I’m proud of our community and our city for coming together and really making this happen. So, huge shout out to everyone and it’ll take us a long time to write out all the ‘Thank You’ notes after this one,” Dr. Nafziger said.

The City of Birmingham still has three days left of the TWG, so Dr. Nafziger recommends staying hydrated, wearing cool, loose-fitting clothing, and wearing sunblock, and of course, just paying close attention to your surroundings.

She also recommends wearing a mask when indoors with large crowds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.