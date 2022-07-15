Woman killed in Thursday Macon County crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a woman is dead following a crash in Macon County Thursday evening.

ALEA said the single vehicle wreck happened after 7:30 p.m. when 2017 Toyota Camry struck a ditch, a culvert then overturning before hitting a tree.

A passenger in the car, 21-year-old Tuskegee resident Monae Campbell, was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA officials say she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the wreck happened on U.S. 29 near the 160 mile marker, which is five miles south of Tuskegee.

No further information was released as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

