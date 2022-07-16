Advertise
ASU police conduct active shooter training on campus

ASU police partnered with the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office’s SWAT team and the Montgomery...
ASU police partnered with the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office’s SWAT team and the Montgomery Police Department for collaborative training in preparation, prevention, and response.(WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is preparing for the unthinkable – a potential active shooter on campus.

ASU partnered with local law enforcement this week to train on the best practices to safeguard against intruders. The university holds active shooter demonstrations every year, but this year’s drills come at a crucial time as classrooms, grocery stores and even parades are targeted.

“With everything that’s going on in the city and the country today you have to be able to be prepared,” said Kimberly Todd, an ASU investigative sergeant.

University police partnered with the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office’s SWAT and the Montgomery Police Department for collaborative training in preparation, prevention and response.

“Be proactive, that’s the key,” said ASU Police Chief Kelvin Kendrick. “You have to have the communication with other law enforcement agencies in order to pull this thing off, and that way you mitigate the loss of life.”

There is a high level of secrecy behind active shooter training, but WSFA 12 News was able to see part of a response exercise. Officials used blank ammunition and utilized a dorm room on campus for their exercises.

Actual ASU students volunteered to assist in some demonstrations. Denisa Mills, an upcoming senior, said it’s important for them to participate.

“A lot of times we think that these things can’t happen to us, but they can, so it’s a reality check honestly, so being a part of this, it’s like a much bigger purpose,” Mills said.

Kendrick added that in August students will be able to download an app called “Live Safe” that will allow employees and students to submit and receive emergency safety information.

ASU has police on campus 24/7. If a student sees something suspicious, they are advised to call 911 immediately.

