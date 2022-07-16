Advertise
Auburn University opens adult eating disorder clinic

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University recently opened an eating disorder clinic that provides evidence-based treatment to adults struggling with this disease or other body image concerns.

The clinic’s goal is to help people in the community understand more about eating disorders.

Organizers want to be able to reach those who are struggling and need help or treatment within the community.

The clinic offers a variety of treatments based on the disorder or concern.

They are also providing training to graduate student therapist during the sessions.

Right now, the Eating Disorder Clinic is open to adults, but plan to start seeing those under the age of 18 in the Spring of 2023.

Officials report half a million Alabamians struggle with eating disorders, but they can all be treatable with help.

“Early intervention is one of the best prognostic indicators for success and treatment. It can definitely be really scary to reach out and get help, and it’s also a really brave thing to do,” said Department of physiological sciences, assistant professor Tiffany Brown

“We just want to be able to provide that service to folks,” said Department of physiological sciences, assistant professor April Smith

More information on the clinic is listed below.

Auburn Eating Disorders Clinic

Call: 334-844-4889

E-mailaedc@auburn.edu

Take the services screenerhttps://aub.ie/aedcscreen

Social Media: @AuburnEDClinic, https://www.facebook.com/AUEatingDisordersClinic

