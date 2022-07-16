Montgomery Zoo to debut bachelor herd of Nile lechwe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo will be debuting four male Nile lechwe, the first of their species, in the African Forest exhibit next week.

The lechwe, named Zap, Sjambok, Rungu and Kaskara, make up the bachelor herd, according to the zoo. They will make their debut Tuesday.

“Nile Lechwe are unlike any ungulate the Montgomery Zoo has ever housed before,” Animal Care Manager Andi Clason said in a statement. “Their behavior, adaptations, and unique looks make them a wonderful addition to the African Forest area. They are equipped to be semi-aquatic, and utilize every bit of their new habitat. We are proud to welcome this bachelor herd and look forward to the opportunity to pique guest interest in them as well.”

The four lechwe transferred from White Oak Conservation Facility in Yulee, Florida.

Nile lechwe are antelope whose name translates from Bantu to “Nile antelope.” According to zoo officials, the species inhabit hot, wet climates in Africa, such as the Bahr-el-Ghazel district of the Southern Sudan and in Machar Gambella marshes of Ethiopia. Because of these climates, the species fit right in to the African Forest display which has tree shading and water for its animal to swim.

They will join the zoo’s Eastern Bongos, Red-Flanked Duiker, and East African Crowned Crane in the African Forest display.

Young lechwe naturally group in small bachelor herds. Zoo officials say they hope to create a breeding environment for the species in the future. No current plans for breeding are being made.

Nile lechwe are categorized as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. There’s an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 in their native lands.

