New Montgomery school superintendent shares his goals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a new era for Montgomery Public Schools as a new leader takes the reigns as superintendent.

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown made it clear everyone has a seat at the table and a role to play in the success of MPS.

“This is not my school district. It is not the school district’s school district. It’s our community’s school district,” said Brown.

He has spent the first eight days on the job meeting with the executive team to discover what is going on in every department. He says this is to ensure a solid foundation is set as the new school year approaches.

“I think it’s important that we show that type of unity and that type of direction, vision, collaboration from the very top,” said Brown.

Brown says it’s also important to recognize every school district, no matter the size, has challenges to overcome, and MPS is no different.

“Coming from an instructional standpoint, I want to make sure that we work really, really hard to change what classroom and school conditions look like so that students can come to school in spaces where they can thrive,” said Brown.

While the plan for his first 100 days is still being carved out, Brown says among the top priorities is engagement and addressing the challenges.

“We want to solve those problems, and we want to collaborate with everyone to see what ideas they might have about how we can move forward together,” said Brown.

And the end goal is to see MPS rise to new heights as a leader in 21st century learning.

“I want us to be on the map in a way that perhaps has never been before. I want to be known for being one of the best school districts in the country. And that requires us to do some things slightly different,” said Brown.

MPS students go back to the classroom in less that a month. Brown wants staff to get excited and know the best resources are coming into their classrooms. He wants students to be ready to bring their best selves to the classroom. And he wants parents to understand they are a valuable partner in the education of their children.

Brown says within the next year, MPS will formulate a superintendent-student advisory council with a number of students from across the district. They will be able to give feedback on things they want to see in the future.

