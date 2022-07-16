Tracking heat, humidity and isolated rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hot and humid, that sums up the forecast for today. A few, very isolated, showers and storms have popped up across the region this afternoon providing heat relief for a few, but most have stayed dry.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

We will keep with a lingering shower through the evening, along with the muggy factor staying in place. Lows tonight will hover in the 70s under mainly clear skies and light winds.

Get ready for more heat and humidity on Sunday. Highs will climb into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. We will again see the chance for a few pop-up showers and storms, but much like Saturday, those will remain isolated in nature. Lows Sunday will hover in the 70s again with partly cloudy skies.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The weather pattern remains typical for what we see during mid to late July in Alabama. Expect the heat and humidity to be the big story this week, along with scattered to isolated rain and storm chances possible each day.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 90s. Isolated rain and storm chances are possible. Lows will remain in the middle 70s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

A front will try to push in from the north, but stall across North Alabama. That feature will increase the rain chances for Tuesday. Expect scattered rain and storm chances under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the lower to middle 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

Wednesday will be hot. Highs are forecasted to warm into the middle to upper 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will reach near 105 degrees, meaning caution is urged in the heat and humidity. Rain chances are more isolated for midweek. Lows will again hover in the 70s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Thursday we are forecasting another slight increase in rain chances. They will become more scattered again, all thanks to another frontal boundary trying to move into the area. Highs will again climb into the middle 90s with a muggy factor in place. Lows will hover in the 70s area wide.

Friday and Saturday of next week will remain warm in the lower 90s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place with scattered to isolated rain and storm chances possible. Overnight lows will hover in the 70s for the weekend ahead.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.