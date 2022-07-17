Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured after Saturday night shooting in Eufaula

Eufaula police say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Eufaula Saturday...
Eufaula police say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Eufaula Saturday night.(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula police say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Eufaula Saturday night.

According to police, the Eufaula Communications Division received 911 calls after 11:30 p.m. about gunshots in the area of Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard. As police were responding, Medical Center Barbour personnel called 911 to report two gunshot victims were dropped off at their facility.

Police say 18-year-old Eufaula resident Quantavious Howard died from his injuries. A woman was shot in the lower body and is being treated at the hospital.

Police have launched a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the tragedy the family faced can never be erased, they are getting a fresh start.
Family of boy, 12, fatally shot in Montgomery gets free home
Longtime WSFA 12 News Director Scott Duff during a Hawaiian-themed party to celebrate 16 years....
Longtime WSFA 12 news director leaving for Hawaii
Macon County authorities say Adrian Collins shot and killed Jamisha Collin.
Man accused of killing woman in front of her mother identified
Arrest made in Thursday Montgomery murder
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

Alabama Shakespeare Festival holds Southern Writers Festival
Alabama Shakespeare Festival holds Southern Writers Festival
Comedian from Wetumpka organizes fundraiser for high school theater department
Comedian from Wetumpka organizes fundraiser for high school theater department
2 organizations begin plan to revitalize portions of west Montgomery
2 organizations begin plan to revitalize portions of west Montgomery
Community donates home to family whose son was killed in old home
Community donates home to family whose son was killed in old home