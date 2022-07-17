Advertise
Birmingham preparing for The World Games final ceremony

Looking ahead to the World Games closing ceremony
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games will wrap up with a major celebration. The Closing Ceremony on July 17 at Protective Stadium is said to be full of excitement and surprises.

The World Games 2022 is a historic time for Birmingham and that’s why so many organizations are encouraging those in the area to celebrate together.

“This is the last weekend of this event,” said Rick Journey with the City of Birmingham. “It’s not something that we have very often in Birmingham. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for so many people.”

Journey says the final night will be one to remember.

From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., thousands will gather together to watch performances by big Alabama names like Lionel Richie, Taylor Hicks, and ALABAMA.

For those who plan on attending, there are some things to keep in mind before you go:

  • There continues to be a clear bag policy in effect.
  • The event is cashless, meaning all transactions will be by credit card only.
  • Make sure your mobile ticket is downloaded to your phone before arriving.

Lt. Kerry Morgan with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement is preparing for the big night to keep everyone safe.

“You’ll see a large police presence,” said Lt. Morgan. “You’ll even see probably a large presence of tactical officers with rifles. It’s all just here as a measure to react to an active shooter or to any kind of terrorist incident.”

If you’re interested in attending but don’t yet have tickets, you’re in luck! There’s a BUY 1 GET 1 FREE (BOGO) deal happening if you use the code “LIONELBOGO.” You can buy tickets here.

