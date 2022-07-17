Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Community pushes to revitalize west Montgomery

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An area that was once thriving with businesses and people during the Civil Rights era is now dormant, and two organizations are working together to revitalize it.

Pounds of Hope, Inc. General Manager Joyce Pearson and Westside Wood Works Home Builder Mike Bunce say they have big plans to improve the quality of life in West Montgomery, starting with building new homes and renovating existing homes on West Fred D. Gray Avenue.

“We intend to build or are going to start with a pretty straightforward three bedroom, two bath plan,” Bunce said, “It would have a great room, all the appliances for the kitchen, and there’ll be an option to have a garage.”

Pearson said the construction of Interstate-65 caused a mass exodus of people, but there are people still living in the area.

“I’m going to say probably several hundred people living in the area now, mostly elders,” Pearson said.

The two leaders of the project plan to not only create better homes but to provide people with a set of building skills to make a livable wage to provide for their families.

Local banks, city and county leaders, and more nonprofit organizations are working to give resources to the community such as homeownership and financial literacy classes to help new and current residents maintain a better lifestyle for themselves and their families.

The revitalization process will begin Monday as Pounds of Hope and Westside Wood Works will begin raising funds to apply for the Gannett’s A Community Thrives grant.

The group will begin accepting donations Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the tragedy the family faced can never be erased, they are getting a fresh start.
Family of boy, 12, fatally shot in Montgomery gets free home
Longtime WSFA 12 News Director Scott Duff during a Hawaiian-themed party to celebrate 16 years....
Longtime WSFA 12 news director leaving for Hawaii
Macon County authorities say Adrian Collins shot and killed Jamisha Collin.
Man accused of killing woman in front of her mother identified
Arrest made in Thursday Montgomery murder
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

Alabama Shakespeare Festival holds Southern Writers Festival
Alabama Shakespeare Festival holds Southern Writers Festival
Comedian from Wetumpka organizes fundraiser for high school theater department
Comedian from Wetumpka organizes fundraiser for high school theater department
2 organizations begin plan to revitalize portions of west Montgomery
2 organizations begin plan to revitalize portions of west Montgomery
Community donates home to family whose son was killed in old home
Community donates home to family whose son was killed in old home