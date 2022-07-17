Advertise
Garbage company files $1.6M lawsuit against city of Jackson

Richard's Disposal truck
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A $1.6 million lawsuit is the latest development in the ongoing garbage contract dispute in Jackson, Mississippi.

WAPT-TV reported on Friday that Richard’s Disposal filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on Wednesday and is seeking more than $1.6 million in restitution.

The New Orleans-based company has been collecting trash in Jackson since April 1, but has yet to be paid because the Jackson City Council said the company does not have an approved contract.

Earlier in the week, a judge ruled that the mayor of Mississippi’s capital city did not have the power veto a contract that the city council had not approved.

