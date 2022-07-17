Advertise
Multiple people injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant

Tuscaloosa Police say multiple people are injured after a Jeep crashed into a building on July...
Tuscaloosa Police say multiple people are injured after a Jeep crashed into a building on July 17.(WBTV File)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police say multiple people are injured after a Jeep crashed into a building on July 17.

Authorities say this happened around 5:34 p.m. at La Gran Fiesta on Highway 69 South . Police say some people suffered serious injuries.

Authorities say the driver left the scene, but was later apprehended by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

