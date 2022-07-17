Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

2 killed in shooting at Indiana mall, many hurt, police say

FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say two people were killed in a shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the mall in Greenwood and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said at a brief news conference.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.

Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Bailey said.

He did not immediately know if the suspect was shot.

Bailey said police will provide more details Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the tragedy the family faced can never be erased, they are getting a fresh start.
Family of boy, 12, fatally shot in Montgomery gets free home
Longtime WSFA 12 News Director Scott Duff during a Hawaiian-themed party to celebrate 16 years....
Longtime WSFA 12 news director leaving for Hawaii
Macon County authorities say Adrian Collins shot and killed Jamisha Collin.
Man accused of killing woman in front of her mother identified
Arrest made in Thursday Montgomery murder
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Uvalde report: 376 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions
Black business owners showing off their products and services to gain more exposure in the...
Small business expo held in Montgomery
Tuscaloosa Police say multiple people are injured after a Jeep crashed into a building on July...
Multiple people injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant
Price shopping helps create more competition in the marketplace, AAA said.
AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions