1 dead, 1 arrested following shootout in Tuskegee, court records say

Casey Leon Murphy is charged with murder.
Casey Leon Murphy is charged with murder.(Source: Tuskegee Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday night.

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan and a deposition confirm Casey Leon Murphy, 36, is charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 54-year-old Torey Robinson, according to the court filing.

The deposition says Murphy and Robinson got into an argument in front of a home in the 2900 block of Foster Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say it escalated until the two exchanged gunfire, in which Robinson was killed.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the secret witness line at 334-439-2536.

