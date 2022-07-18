Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say

Court records show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the...
Court records show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the abuse of a corpse.((Source: Autauga County Jail))
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been charged after the mummified remains of a missing woman were found inside a Prattville storage unit, according to court records.

Court filings show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the abuse of a corpse. They are both in the Autauga County jail. Bail has not yet been set.

According to a deposition filed in Autauga County, the remains are that of Britta Lashley. Lashley’s mother reported her missing in June, saying her daughter had not been heard from since February 2021. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced on Friday that Lashley had been found but did not disclose her condition. The court records confirmed she was found dead.

Court records say the remains of Britta Lashley have been found.
Court records say the remains of Britta Lashley have been found.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said Lashley was known to hang around with Barrett. The deposition alleges that Lashley’s mother spoke with Barrett a few weeks before filing the missing person report, and Barrett allegedly told her he would have Lashley contact her and did not tell the mother that her daughter was dead.

Investigators say Norman rented a U-Haul and helped Barrett move Lashley’s body from the Comfort Stay in Montgomery to a storage unit in Prattville that Barrett rented.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger about the investigation, but Sedinger would not provide additional details and said he could not say whether Lashley’s body had been located.

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no evidence of homicide at this time. Her cause of death is not yet known.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the tragedy the family faced can never be erased, they are getting a fresh start.
Family of boy, 12, fatally shot in Montgomery gets free home
A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday.
Montgomery man in custody after fatal Tuskegee shooting
30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams of Tuscaloosa.
At least five injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant
Two organizations plan to build new homes on Fred Gray Avenue to address the quality of life in...
Community pushes to revitalize west Montgomery
Price shopping helps create more competition in the marketplace, AAA said.
AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions

Latest News

Alabama State University
Alabama State University’s SGA to hold bookbag, supply giveaway
Montgomery police are looking for this suspect who is wanted in connection to a June 9...
Montgomery strong-arm robbery suspect sought
Stolen vehicle in Clanton leads to chase, suspects on the run
Alabama Department of Human Resources logo
Alabama DHR doubling bonuses for child care workers