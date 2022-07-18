Advertise
9 ‘incidents’ prompt chief to address Montgomery violence

Chief Albert said resources were ‘stretched thin’ during the incidents
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s police chief addressed the public Monday following a string of violent “incidents” over the weekend.

According to Chief Daryl Albert, officers investigated nine separate incidents, many of which happened within an hour of each other. MPD didn’t provide information on any of the nine incidents that prompted Monday’s briefing.

“The common denominator in these cases were lack of conflict resolution,” Albert said during the briefing.

Albert said five of the incidents happened within an hour and a half of each other. Two of those happened at the same location on Patton Avenue. While the incidents were not related, Albert said they concerned the department because of their timing and proximity.

WSFA 12 News reporter Ashley Bowerman found the scene on Patton Avenue Saturday. Multiple police units and crime scene tape were seen throughout the area.

#BREAKING There is a heavy police presence and crime scene tape visible at the Paterson Court Community Center in Montgomery across from ASU. WSFA-TV is working to get information.

Posted by Ashley Bowerman WSFA on Saturday, July 16, 2022

“It stretched resources thin, but we had everyone out working, everyone involved in gathering the information we need,” Albert said of the weekend crime.

The chief said these incidents are rarely random.

“Again, when I talk about assailants, the victims know the assailant,” Albert added. “It’s not just random crime, it’s folks that have some type of interaction with the folks that they’re involved with.”

Montgomery has had 36 homicides so far in 2022, 26 of which have resulted in arrests. Albert added that they have solid leads in 8 of the city’s 10 remaining unsolved homicides.

Despite recent events, the chief said overall crime in the capital city is down. The latest crime statistics from the department indicate the overall crime rate is down 17.9%.

“The majority of the folks committing crimes in the city of Montgomery is a very small amount of folks that we’ve seen before, folks who have criminal records, folks who are trying to make and take control of the city, and we will not have it, and we will not allow it.”

Albert said conflict resolution could aid in avoiding some of the crimes.

“Sometimes it’s just time, separation, getting yourself out of a situation and calming down,” Albert said. “You know, that’s conflict resolution, you know. Of course, when something’s not right, and you want to talk about it at a later date, get some time and separation...when assailants and victims know each other, there’s no reason that you can’t regroup, hit the reset, and then re-address it.”

Albert said the department is working diligently to reduce homicides, citing deployment packages and overtime for officers across the city.

