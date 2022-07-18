Advertise
ADPH wants you to be mindful of monkeypox symptoms

We’re getting new advice on what you need to know now that we know of at least two cases of...
We’re getting new advice on what you need to know now that we know of at least two cases of monkeypox in Alabama. Doctors don’t know yet how the patient in Mobile County or the one here in Jefferson County picked up the virus.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new advice on what you need to know now that at least two cases of monkeypox are confirmed in Alabama.

Doctors don’t know yet how the patient in Mobile County or the one here in Jefferson County picked up the virus.

But Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said it’s does not spread easily.

He said it’s mainly transmitted through prolonged skin-to-skin contact.

Although, there are rare instances where it spreads through respiratory droplets.

The CDC said there are now more than 1,800 probable or confirmed monkeypox cases across the country.

While ADPH isn’t especially concerned right now, health officers want you to be mindful of the symptoms.

“Between the time that the virus passes into the body until you show symptoms, generally, 1 to 3 weeks and then sometimes in that period you’ll develop most of the time some lymph node swelling just not feeling well maybe some fever and then 1 to 3 days later, you’ll have the legions pop up. They can be anywhere, usually, historically it’s been mostly on the face and upper chest and then kind of moving down from there,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said.

Dr. Stubblefield said if you believe you’ve been exposed to monkeypox, he advises you to go to your local health department to get tested right away.

