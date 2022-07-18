Alabama State University’s SGA to hold bookbag, supply giveaway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Student Government Association is making it a little easier for children as they return to the classroom next month.

The organization will host a bookbag and school supply giveaway on Saturday, July 24.

The giveaway will be held in the parking lot of New Hornet Stadium from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event is open to anyone with children in grades K-12, according to the SGA.

