Alabama State University’s SGA to hold bookbag, supply giveaway

Alabama State University
Alabama State University(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Student Government Association is making it a little easier for children as they return to the classroom next month.

The organization will host a bookbag and school supply giveaway on Saturday, July 24.

The giveaway will be held in the parking lot of New Hornet Stadium from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event is open to anyone with children in grades K-12, according to the SGA.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

