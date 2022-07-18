Auburn University’s Museum of Natural History is now accepting tours

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Through their collections, the Auburn University Museum of Natural History provides access to specimens that are integral to studying and understanding Earth’s biodiversity.

Right on the campus of Auburn University holds a museum full of wonder. A diverse collection of natural history preserved for our learning and discovery.

The Museum of Natural History recently caused a lot of attention with the display of an 82 million-year-old Theropod dinosaur egg found in Dallas County - that’s just west of Selma, Alabama.

Right now, the museum is studying the fossil of a turtle - one of the current projects. This isn’t your average turtle - he is believed to have moved around the earth along with dinosaurs during the Cretaceous period. That’s about 65 million years ago.

Scientists are also studying a newly discovered duck bill - he would have walked along the coast of the area that we know today at Montgomery, Alabama. Scientists say this is where the sea levels once rose, could you imagine that?

News Leader 9 talked with the director of the museum on why it’s important for people to know about the creatures that roamed the Earth millions of years ago

“The past is a reflection of our future - so what happened to those organisms, how did they survive and how did they die out... It’s important to learn about what’s happening in our environment today,” said John Armbruster.

There is so much to see, so many collections here at the Museum of Natural History. A heritage of collections that are priceless proving a value resource of research.

If you would like to visit Auburn University’s Museum of Natural History, you must sign up for a tour. Tours will be given the first Wednesday of each month.

