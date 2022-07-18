Dothan native drafted by the Braves

DOTHAN, Al. (WTVY) -- Night one of the 2022 MLB Draft has come and gone and just before the day changed over, Auburn Closer and Dothan native Blake Burkhalter had been drafted.

Burkhalter was selected in the second compensatory round. A pick given to the Atlanta Braves from the Dodgers when Los Angeles signed longtime Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Burkhalter grew up as a Braves fan and in an interview with News4 leading up to the draft said Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson, who was also a longtime Atlanta Brave, had been his idol growing up.

Burkhalter was a 2019 graduate of Northview High School and has played for the Auburn Tigers for three seasons.

He led the SEC in saves in the 2022 season a shot up the draft boards with his impressive postseason run with the Tigers where he had multiple inning appearances against #3 Oregon State in the Super Regional and #2 Stanford in the College World Series where he did not give up a run and had five strikeouts in each outing.

According to multiple sources, the Braves will have Burkhalter begin his career as a starter.

