Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Fauci plans to retire by end of Biden’s term

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name durin the COVID-19 pandemic, says he does not have an exact date in mind and he has not started the retirement process.

Fauci has said that he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

He is currently the Chief Medical Advisor to the president.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, he has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the tragedy the family faced can never be erased, they are getting a fresh start.
Family of boy, 12, fatally shot in Montgomery gets free home
Police investigating after car crashes into restaurant
At least five injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant
Two organizations plan to build new homes on Fred Gray Avenue to address the quality of life in...
Community pushes to revitalize west Montgomery
Macon County authorities say Adrian Collins shot and killed Jamisha Collin.
Man accused of killing woman in front of her mother identified
Price shopping helps create more competition in the marketplace, AAA said.
AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions

Latest News

Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
Florida high school shooter’s penalty trial begins
Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
The trend is expected to continue for a sixth week in a row and through mid-August, barring any...
Pump prices continue to fall. How long will it last?
Marlena Stell said she was forced to carry her dead fetus for weeks because of the Texas...
Woman says Texas abortion law prevented her from getting timely miscarriage care