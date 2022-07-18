Fourth suspect arrested in killing of Mobile 11-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a fourth suspect in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy.

Lequinten Morrissette, was killed on May 30 while he was inside his home at RV Taylor Plaza. Investigators said the shots were fired after a group of people fighting on Duval Streets pulled out their guns. A stray bullet went into Lequinten’s house and killed the boy.

On July 18, police arrested William Anderson Jr., 23, on charges of felony murder.

The day after the shooting, police arrested Cameron Walker on a charge of felony murder. Tyrik Dubose, 21, was captured on June 7 and is charged with felony murder, and Anthony Shinn, 20, was taken to jail on June 15 on a charge of felony murder.

Investigators said they believe as many as five gunmen fired more than 40 shots during the incident.

---

