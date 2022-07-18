Good shot at showers and storms to start the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of us will see at least some rain as the new workweek kicks off. It won’t be this morning or afternoon, but both this evening and tomorrow will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Rain and storms are possible this evening into early tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

This evening’s rain chances favor the northern half of the area, tomorrow’s chances are for the entire WSFA 12 News region. Overall coverage for both this evening and tomorrow will be near 50%.

Outside of any wet weather it will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s today and the lower 90s tomorrow.

Most locations will see a dry and toasty Wednesday in the mid-90s before scattered showers and storms return for Thursday and Friday.

Rain and storm chances are up and down this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Similar to most summertime days, it will not rain all day. There will be plenty of dry time mixed in for most of us both Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s.

Some positive news is that the weekend’s rain chances are looking pretty low -- just like this past weekend. Only a 20% to 30% chance of rain exists both afternoons with more lower and middle 90s.

It will feel like it's at or just above 100 all week. (WSFA 12 News)

While heat and humidity are commonplace in Alabama during the summer, this week’s humidity will be a tad above what’s considered typical. Therefore it will feel closer to 100°+ each afternoon.

The mugginess will also keep overnight lows up a bit. Most nights will be spent near or just above 75 degrees.

