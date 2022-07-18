Advertise
Governor awards $500K grant for Alexander City development

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $500,000 grant to help provide 50 new jobs and increased business in the Alexander City area.

According to the governor’s office, the Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure for a golf course and residential development on Lake Martin.

Specifically, the funds are expected to help the city build a sewer pumping station that will serve what officials are calling an 18-hole championship golf course on 1,200 acres and an adjacent residential development on 1,500 acres south of the city on Wicker Point Road. The pumping station will be located on Speake Cutoff Road between the development and Alabama Highway 63.

“With Lake Martin at its doorstep, Alexander City continues to make economic advances and provide new job opportunities,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to play a role in supporting this project and the jobs it will create at the golf course.”

Officials said the pumping station, which will transport sewage to the Alexander City wastewater treatment plant, is needed because individual septic tanks would pose an environmental threat to the lake.

Alexander City is committing $1.25 million for the project.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

