Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Inmate dies several weeks after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility

((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 45-year-old man died several weeks after he was assaulted at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said the man was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a sentence for burglary from a 2011 conviction out of St. Clair County. On June 24, 2022, the coroner said the man received blunt force injuries during a reported assault by another inmate.

He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment and was discharged from the hospital three weeks later, on July 14, 2022.  On July 17 he was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary where he was receiving further care for his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Alabama Department of Correction – Law Enforcement Services Division.

The victim has been positively identified, but the coroner said family has not yet been notified of the death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the tragedy the family faced can never be erased, they are getting a fresh start.
Family of boy, 12, fatally shot in Montgomery gets free home
A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday.
Montgomery man in custody after fatal Tuskegee shooting
Police investigating after car crashes into restaurant
At least five injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant
Two organizations plan to build new homes on Fred Gray Avenue to address the quality of life in...
Community pushes to revitalize west Montgomery
Price shopping helps create more competition in the marketplace, AAA said.
AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions

Latest News

Auburn University unveils 82 million-year-old dinosaur egg to public
Auburn University’s Museum of Natural History is now accepting tours
Montgomery man in custody after fatal Tuskegee shooting
Montgomery man in custody after fatal Tuskegee shooting
Montgomery Zoo holds Military Appreciation Day
National Zoo Keeper Weeks focuses on appreciating the unsung heroes of the zoo
National Zoo Keeper Week recognizes local zookeepers
National Zoo Keeper Week recognizes local zookeepers