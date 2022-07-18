Inmate dies several weeks after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 45-year-old man died several weeks after he was assaulted at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said the man was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a sentence for burglary from a 2011 conviction out of St. Clair County. On June 24, 2022, the coroner said the man received blunt force injuries during a reported assault by another inmate.

He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment and was discharged from the hospital three weeks later, on July 14, 2022. On July 17 he was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary where he was receiving further care for his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Alabama Department of Correction – Law Enforcement Services Division.

The victim has been positively identified, but the coroner said family has not yet been notified of the death.

