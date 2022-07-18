Advertise
Montgomery man in custody after fatal Tuskegee shooting

A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday.
A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday.((Source: Tuskegee Police))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday.

According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, officers were called to the 2900 block of Foster Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Torey Robinson Sr. dead.

A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday.
A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Jordan said a short time after the investigation began, officers identified Casey Murphy, 36, of Montgomery, as a suspect. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the secret witness line at 334-439-2536.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

