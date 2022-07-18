Montgomery man in custody after fatal Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is in custody after a fatal shooting in Tuskegee Sunday.

According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, officers were called to the 2900 block of Foster Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Torey Robinson Sr. dead.

Jordan said a short time after the investigation began, officers identified Casey Murphy, 36, of Montgomery, as a suspect. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the secret witness line at 334-439-2536.

