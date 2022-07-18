Advertise
Montgomery strong-arm robbery suspect sought

Montgomery police are looking for this suspect who is wanted in connection to a June 9...
Montgomery police are looking for this suspect who is wanted in connection to a June 9 strong-arm robbery.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a “strong-arm” retail robbery.

Police said the incident happened at a business in the 2300 block of Eastern Boulevard around 5 p.m. on June 9.

According to police, the situation stemmed from a shoplifting offense. The suspect allegedly stole property from the business and pushed one the employees after they tried to stop him from exiting store.

Police said the unknown suspect fled on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on this incident is call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

