Montgomery strong-arm robbery suspect sought

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a “strong-arm” retail robbery.

Police said the incident happened at a business in the 2300 block of Eastern Boulevard around 5 p.m. on June 9.

According to police, the situation stemmed from a shoplifting offense. The suspect allegedly stole property from the business and pushed one the employees after they tried to stop him from exiting store.

Police said the unknown suspect fled on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on this incident is call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

