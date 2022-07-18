National Zoo Keeper Weeks focuses on appreciating the unsung heroes of the zoo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is National Zoo Keeper Week, a week dedicated to appreciating zookeepers’ hard work, conservation efforts, and passion.

Zoo keepers are often overlooked as unsung heroes. Their role is essential to keeping any zoo functioning smoothly and the animals at those zoos in good care. National Zoo Keeper Week is about bringing this important role into the spotlight to help more people better understand the need and the importance.

But, there’s a real need for more zookeepers around the country and a shortage.

“There are plenty of people that are interested in being a zookeeper. Unfortunately, there’s a little bit of a financial disparity there,” Andi Clason, animal care manager for the Montgomery Zoo, said. “Zookeeper is not known for its high paychecks. So sometimes it can be really difficult. If you’re not in a financial situation with like a double-income family or, you know, a second job, it can be hard to be a zookeeper for so long. It’s been a job of passion and not a sustainable career field.”

Clason said being a zookeeper is a career. Those who are zookeepers are very dedicated to their animals and the species as a whole. They start their days by checking on everybody, ensuring everybody got through the night okay and that everybody’s where they’re supposed to be.

“It takes a lot of knowledge on the specific animal and, you know, its individual little quirks, but it also means that they need to know everything about the species as a whole,” Clason said. “So, you know, what foods to sustainable need to really thrive? Or, you know, what temperatures? Is it? Does it do the best at or what do we need to provide, you know, in order to give it that choice of, you know, do I want to be a little bit cooler today? What would I like to be a little bit warmer today? So that’s actually the zookeepers to know all of that, and that can be mammals, birds, reptiles, it can be anything.”

Not only do our zookeepers take care of animals on a day-to-day basis, but they also advocate for them.

“They’ll educate the public on some of the challenges that animals are facing out in their native habitats, as well as raise funds to go towards conservation efforts that are trying to preserve these animals in their native habitats,” Classon added.

Congress declared the third week of July National Zoo Keeper Week in 2007.

