5-year-old calls 911, receives special surprise from Phenix City police

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five-year-old Chylan Moffet needed toys, and when his mother said she would do what she could, he took matters into his own hands.

Chylan did the first thing that came to mind and called 911. He asked if someone could bring him and his sister some toys.

A Phenix City police officer and dispatchers got together to get the toys and brought them to his house.

“I’m like, who called the police, so I opened the door. I think he told me first that he was looking for Chylan Moffett, and so in my mind, I’m wondering, like does he know this is a 5-year-old that he’s looking for,” said mother Chaleathia Moffet.

Officer Larry Baldwin said, “Definitely give a bright spot to our job, and it gives me strength in motivation and continue to do what I do paying a good picture as far as office, and sometimes we don’t always get that good picture and so just providing reinforcement that hey Our community we are here for you guys.”

Chylan wasn’t the only one to get special treatment. The officers also brought a Barbie doll for his older sister.

