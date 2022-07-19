Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

70 cows loose on Florida highway after trailer fire

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A group of cows forced part of the Florida Turnpike to shut down Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol says a cattle hauler with dozens of cows caught fire in Osceola County.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road and opened the trailer so the animals could escape the smoke and flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured, but crews had to wrangle about 70 cows.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court records show James Michael Barrett, 52, and Edward Norman, 60, are each charged with the...
2 arrested after missing woman’s body found in Prattville storage unit, records say
Casey Leon Murphy is charged with murder.
1 dead, 1 arrested following shootout in Tuskegee, court records say
Montgomery police addressed the public Monday following a string of violent incidents over the...
9 weekend shootings prompt chief to address Montgomery violence
Montgomery police are looking for this suspect who is wanted in connection to a June 9...
Montgomery strong-arm robbery suspect sought
30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams of Tuscaloosa.
At least five injured after car crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant

Latest News

Day one of the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter started Monday with an opening...
Parkland shooter's penalty trial begins
Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
70 cows loose on Florida Turnpike after trailer fire
A sign a King's Cross railway station warns of train cancellations due to the heat in London,...
UK shatters its record for highest temperature
Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran