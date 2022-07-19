Alabama talks title, Heisman hopes at “SEC Media Days”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was all about the Alabama Crimson Tide on Day Two of SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

The reigning SEC champions took center stage at the College Football Hall of Fame as the Tide gear up for the 2022 college football season.

The last time the Tide saw the football field was in a 33-18 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game back in January.

“The most motivation to come back was the national championship,” said defensive back Jordan Battle. “Trying to get that national championship back.”

“The biggest goal of our team always is to win a national championship and we didn’t meet that goal last season,” said linebacker Will Anderson.

The 2022 Alabama squad features two potential Heisman Trophy candidates in Anderson and reigning winner Bryce Young.

“To have two players that make such a significant impact on our team as those two guys, I don’t recall ever having a circumstance like that,” said head coach Nick Saban. “We’ve had some great impact players, but never one on offense, one on defense, of the caliber that these guys have been able to play on a consistent basis.”

“Winning the Heisman is obviously a huge honor,” said Young. “It means a lot, but I also understand that doesn’t entitle me to anything. Really it’s an award that celebrates one season I had in the past. It is an honor but it doesn’t mean anything towards me moving forward. It doesn’t entitle me to anything.

“Because of that, I don’t feel like I’m where I need to be. I don’t feel like I’m a finished product by any means. There’s a lot of stuff I want to keep getting better at.”

While a lot of focus was on football, the first question of the day to Coach Saban was in reference to his comments made during the offseason regarding NIL and Texas A&M. Saban was quick to shut down any beef between him and Aggie coach Jimbo Fisher.

